Charleston County library sets closing date for Cooper River Memorial branch

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library plans to close its current Cooper River Memorial Library location later this month.
The branch, located at 3503 Rivers Ave., will close at 7 p.m. on April 27, CCPL said in a news release.
The branch closes as construction is expected to begin on the new Keith Summey North Charleston Library.
During the closure and construction of the new branch, library operations will move to a temporary location at 2036 Cherokee Street in early May, CCPL officials said.
“We’re excited to begin construction on this beautiful new library. We think the Keith Summey North Charleston Library branch will be an incredible resource for the entire community, giving them access to all of the services of a modern library,” CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig said. “We did not want the community to be without convenient access to some key library services while they waited for their new branch, so we worked with Charleston County Government to secure space for a temporary, boutique library at the County’s DSS Annex facility on Rivers Avenue, just 0.2 miles from the current branch.”
The opening date for the temporary location will be announced in the coming weeks. Services will include access to a limited collection of books, audiobooks, DVDs, and Blu-rays; free Wi-Fi connectivity; holds pickup and book drops; and a small number of computers, printers and copiers for public use.
“It was important to us that there not be a disruption in library services to our patrons near Cooper River Memorial,” Craig said. “Though small, the temporary location lets us continue to connect with the community and provide them access to vital library resources.”
This temporary space will remain in-use throughout the construction of the KSNC Library. The 20,000-square-foot library, which reuses a portion of the existing branch, will include:
- 100-Seat Auditorium
- Outdoor Reading Areas
- Self-check Out
- Creative Studio
- Learning Lab
- Community Classroom and Study Room
- Separate Children and Teen Areas
This facility will be the fifth new library to open after the passing of a $108.5 million referendum in 2014 calling for new facilities and the renovation and update of the existing branches. The referendum was approved by 74% of Charleston County voters.
