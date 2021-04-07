Cougars Walk Off With 5-4 Win Over Bulldogs

The Citadel jumped out to a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth when the Cougars pushed across three to go ahead, 3-2, on a two-out, two-run single by Luke Stageberg. A two-run top of the fifth put The Citadel back in front, 4-3 – a lead it would hold into the home half of the eighth. Tanner McCallister then delivered a leadoff solo homer to left to knot the score at 4-4 going into the ninth. After Jordan Carr stranded two base runners in the top of the inning, Joseph Mershon drew a leadoff walk to put the winning run on first. Back-to-back wild pitches would move him to third before Steffy beat out a chopper to third with two outs, allowing Mershon to scamper home and score the winning run.