Cougars Walk Off With 5-4 Win Over Bulldogs

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Joseph Mershon scampered home on a Tanner Steffy infield single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as College of Charleston walked off with a 5-4 win over The Citadel on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 5, The Citadel 4
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (10-13), The Citadel (8-16)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Citadel jumped out to a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth when the Cougars pushed across three to go ahead, 3-2, on a two-out, two-run single by Luke Stageberg. A two-run top of the fifth put The Citadel back in front, 4-3 – a lead it would hold into the home half of the eighth. Tanner McCallister then delivered a leadoff solo homer to left to knot the score at 4-4 going into the ninth. After Jordan Carr stranded two base runners in the top of the inning, Joseph Mershon drew a leadoff walk to put the winning run on first. Back-to-back wild pitches would move him to third before Steffy beat out a chopper to third with two outs, allowing Mershon to scamper home and score the winning run.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Carr tossed three shutout innings of relief to earn his first win of the season, scattering three hits and striking out one to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
NOTABLES
· Steffy reached base four times with three walks and drove in the winning run with an infield single.
· Mershon extended his reached base streak to 12 games with a leadoff walk in the ninth.
· McCallister went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo homer – his second of the season.
· Stageberg delivered a clutch two-run single in the fourth.
· Jackson Boyd sparked the offense with a pinch-hit RBI double in the fourth to plate the Cougars’ first run.
· Guillermo Granier fanned two and allowed one earned run on two hits through the first four innings.
· Ryan Smith tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
· The Cougars scored three of their five runs with two outs.
· The victory extends the Cougars’ winning streak against The Citadel to 15 games dating back to 2014.
NEXT UP
Charleston’s scheduled game at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Coastal Carolina program. The Cougars will return to the diamond on Saturday when they host Tennessee Tech in a doubleheader to begin a three-game weekend series at Patriots Point. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. with game two following approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.