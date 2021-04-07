Deputies: Missing 10-year-old found safe

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a 10-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe.
Deputies said the boy had last been seen wearing blue pajamas and a blue and green jacket. He had last been seen in the area of Cowens Bridge Road and Highway 101 in Hickory Tavern, according to deputies.
There was no immediate word on where he was found.
Deputies said the child was located just before 11:30 a.m.
