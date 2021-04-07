Early-morning Charleston fire blamed on discarded cigarette

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire early Wednesday morning in West Ashley damaged a home’s enclosed porch.
St. Andrews Fire Marshal Capt. Kevin Berkel said the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded at 6:45 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of Old Fort Avenue.
Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found the porch on fire, he said.
Crews were able to put the fire out and contain it to a small area of the porch.
Berkel said an improperly discarded cigarette started the fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire, he said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.