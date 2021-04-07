Grandfather gunned down in Columbia home while sleeping, family says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The daughter of a man killed in his Columbia home said she held her dad after he was shot in his bed early Tuesday morning. Now she wants justice.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Devoe Drive around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
They found Charlie Jackson, Junior with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. He died on the way to the hospital. His daughter identified him to WIS, but the coroner’s office has not yet shared his name or cause or death.
Deputies confirmed the shots came from the roadway.
Hours after the shooting, dozens of family members filled the street. Some of them drove from out of state to pay their respects.
Jackson’s family said he didn’t have any enemies and everyone loved him. They called him “Sunny” because he was always smiling.
Jackson’s daughter, Tamira Jackson, said she was inside the house when she heard gunshots.
She said she heard her dad scream her name, but she couldn’t get to him because she was afraid of getting shot. She was finally able to get there, and he told her he thought he was dying.
“I’m holding the wound and I’m trying to keep him awake cause he’s going in and out,” she said. “His eyes are rolling in the back of his head and I’m slapping him in his face and I’m like, ‘Dad stay with me until they get here.’”
Jackson didn’t make it. Now his family just wants to know who would do this, and wants them arrested.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Those who leave a tip can remain anonymous.
