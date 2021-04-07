Groups hope to fill hundreds of hospitality jobs Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the hospitality industry among the hardest hit by the pandemic, two groups are hosting a hiring event in North Charleston.
Lowcountry Hospitality and Explore Charleston say they are hoping to fill hundreds of jobs at a hiring event at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The groups are holding a job fair in the parking lot on the Montague side of the coliseum. More than 40 Tri-County restaurants and hotels are slated to be on hand looking to hire a variety of positions.
“We really need people in our community to come out, support the community, and start working again,” Lowcountry Hospitality Association President Michelle Woodhull said. “We have to get back to business as normal, or as close to normal as possible.”
Woodhull said her companies saw about 80 percent of employees return after pandemic-forced shutdowns. Some businesses, however, have not been as fortunate.
The hiring event is expected to fill positions including cooks, dishwashers and housekeepers.
Woodhull says she has seen tourism pick up in the last month and they want to be able to adequately serve the high volume of visitors again.
“It’s positive and great to see the business coming back so strong, but certainly challenging trying to get enough people back to meet this demand,” she said.
The job fair will take place between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There is also a $500 bonus incentive for the first 100 employees hired out of the job fair Wednesday.
