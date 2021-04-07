‘I’m scared people are going to die’: 911 call reveals chaotic scene as massive fire ripped through Carolina Beach condo complex

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A recently released 911 call reveals the chaotic moments after a massive fire broke out at a condominium complex in Carolina Beach last Friday.
The fire was first reported at the Paradise Cove Condominiums off Spencer Farlow Drive and near Snows Cut Bridge just before 1 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke were billowing from one of the 12-unit buildings as firefighters arrived at the scene.
New Hanover County Dispatch was flooded with 911 calls from people reporting the fire, with one particular call coming from a resident who lived at the condominium complex.
“619 Spencer Farlow Drive, the condos are on fire,” the caller stated as a fire alarm starts sounding in the background. “Oh God ... it’s a big fire.”
He continued, “my place is burning down and I’m scared there’s people here, there’s people trying to get out the doors ... I’m scared people are going to die.”
Fire officials say winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour played a major role in how fast the fire spread through the building, which was nearly destroyed. Two additional 12-unit buildings received minor damages.
When asked by a dispatcher where in the building the fire was at, the 911 caller responded, “the whole building, the whole building. People are jumping out of windows.”
At least four people were reportedly injured in the fire, with some people forced to jump from their second- and third-floor balconies to escape the flames.
“A lady is trying to jump out the window, let me help her,” he said. “Oh God, she just jumped out the window. She jumped out of the the second floor. This is bad, oh my God. Let me go help her.”
The investigation into the fire is being led by the Carolina Police Department, the Carolina Beach Fire Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
In a statement released Wednesday, the Carolina Beach Fire Department confirmed that the annual inspection of the fire protection system at Paradise Cove condos was in compliance. This was in response to receiving multiple media requests asking whether the fire protection system was operating properly at the time.
