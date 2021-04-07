Johnson, McIlroy seeking exclusive company at the Masters

“It feels a little more relaxed this week, which isn’t a bad thing,” McIlroy said. “Yeah, I would have loved to have done it at this point, but I realize I’ve still got plenty more years to do it. If I were able to do it, I’d join a very small list of golfers in history that have been able to do it. So I know where it would put me in the game and how cool it would be, and I would love to do it one day.”