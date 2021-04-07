Man who damaged King Street business returns to scene, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the man they described as “distraught” who holed up inside his store for hours returned to the store Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said the man was able to get back into the store before it could be secured and that officers at the scene were talking with him.
Earlier in the day, Francis said the situation was “peacefully resolved” after the man walked out of the business in the 600 block of King Street Wednesday, “got into his vehicle and left the city.”
An incident report states police responded at approximately 7:34 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man breaking a door and window to a business and throwing items into the street.
Police said the man was irate and was swinging a metal baseball bat in the air and knocking over bottles. The man appeared to be “displaying signs of extreme paranoia and suffering from an unknown mental illness,” the report states.
The man told police he did all of the damage to his own business because he wanted police to investigate potential crimes.
Police say he knocked out all of the glass on the front door, a shelf in the front lobby, destroyed several bottles of various brands of liquor and attempted to set the store on fire by using a lighter on spilled alcohol.
Police have not released the man’s identity but said there was “never any threat to the community.”
Authorities shut down a portion of King Street in the immediate area of the store. Police remained on the scene until early Wednesday morning, when they reopened King Street but said they were monitoring the situation while the man remained inside the business.
