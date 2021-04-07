McMaster names next director for SC Department of Health and Human Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced that Robert M. Kerr will be nominated to serve as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Kerr, who previously served as director of DHHS from 2003-2007, worked for the agency for 22 years, beginning in 1985.
“There is not a more important time for the Department of Health and Human Services to be led by an expert on Medicaid,” McMaster said.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the Department of Health and Human Services, and I can think of no better way to close out my career than to serve the people of South Carolina,” said Robbie Kerr.
The governor’s office said since retiring from DHHS in 2007, Kerr has owned and operated a consulting firm, Kerr & Company, Inc.
State officials said upon his confirmation by the South Carolina Senate, all client contracts with the company will be terminated and he will have no further business relationship with any of those clients. Kerr & Company, Inc. is in the process of ceasing operations now.
The governor’s office said McMaster worked with state health care leaders and members of the General Assembly to advise and assist him throughout the selection process.
Kerr, 62, is married with three adult children and is a resident of Richland County. He is a 1981 graduate of the University of South Carolina.
