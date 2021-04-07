Police close portion of King Street due to ‘distraught individual’ at business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have closed a portion of King Street as emergency crews work an incident involving what they say is a distraught individual in downtown Charleston Tuesday night.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say King Street between Carolina Street and Columbus Street is closed to motorists as authorities work the incident on 687 King Street which is the address of a liquor store.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
