S.C. ‘pulse survey’ results show over 80% of respondents plan to take COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The results of a “pulse survey” measuring South Carolinians’ willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shows the majority respondents stated they would receive the vaccination once eligible.
According to the results of the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s survey, 81% of the approximately 31,869 respondents answered “yes” when asked if they planned to be vaccinated once eligible.
When it came to the question of “I am confident that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe,” only 70% of respondents were confident in the shot’s safety.
“Based on the survey results, there is an opportunity to strengthen the public’s perception regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the survey summary from DHEC states.
According to the summary, residents aged 18 to 30, racial minorities and men were underrepresented in the survey when compared to the state’s overall demographics.
For the complete survey results, see below:
Data from DHEC states approximately 2,146,310 doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in S.C. as of April 5.
Of that figure, approximately 728,522 are second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and 57,387 are the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
On March 31, S.C. opened up vaccine eligibility to everyone aged 16 and older.
