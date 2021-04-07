SC reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, jump in percent-positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed 324 new confirmed cases.
Wednesday’s report also included 178 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 468,939 confirmed cases, 89,692 probable cases, 8,118 confirmed deaths and 1,095 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 6,250 individual tests, down from more than 10,000 in Tuesday’s report, but the agency reported the percent positive in the smaller number of tests jumped to 7.9%, up from 5% on Tuesday.
To date, the state has performed more than 6.9 million COVID-19 tests.
