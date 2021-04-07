‘Tremendous support’: Horry County Animal Care Center to be renamed after fallen officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Horry County building will soon bear the name of a fallen police officer.
Horry County Council voted in favor Tuesday night of a resolution to rename the Horry County Animal Care Center after Melton ‘Fox’ Gore.
Gore was hit and killed along Highway 22 back in January while picking up debris along the roadway.
He served as an environmental officer with the Horry County Police Department for over 20 years, which included work with the Horry County Animal Care Center.
Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy knew Gore since he was a little kid in their community of Brooksville near Little River.
“I’ve been knowing him since he was about 6 or 7 years old, so we really thank and appreciate him for his services. He carried on that legacy of public service that is embedded in the history and legacy or our residents in Brooksville,” Bellamy said.
Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill also spoke during the presentation and thanked the council for supporting the police department since Gore’s passing. He also said the Horry County Police Department has received encouragement from police agencies as far away as Guam.
“Tremendous support from the community, tremendous support from the law enforcement family as a whole in the state of South Carolina. I can’t tell ya how many letters and emails I’ve received from across the country, from territories, Guam, Puerto Rico,” Hill said.
The chief of police also presented the family with a flag from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and a Medal of Honor from the Concerns of Police Survivors. The flag was signed by each member of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Horry County Animal Care Center said it will make an announcement when details are finalized on the building’s renaming.
