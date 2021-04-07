Warm temperatures continue with a higher chance of showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a warm afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, this evening will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Cloud cover will increase slightly on Thursday ahead of a cold front, highs will be in the low 80s once again. The umbrella may be needed by the end of the week. Rain and storm chances increase slightly on Friday ahead of a cold front, not a washout and coverage will be isolated. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The cold front will cross the area later in the day on Saturday, a few showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Not cooling down behind the front though! Highs will be in the low 80s early next week wit ha mix of sun and clouds!