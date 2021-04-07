West Ashley residents wait for Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project to begin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The promised orange barrels and road work signs have yet to show up along Glenn McConnell Parkway, leaving residents who travel the road wondering what’s happening with a widening project that was expected to begin by now.
Charleston County’s website lists the project to widen the road to six lanes from Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road as set to be under construction by the first quarter of 2021, a date that has come and gone.
Permitting delays are to blame for the lack of work. The county said the project is in the final stages in the permitting process, which is made more complicated due to the environmentally sensitive nature of the nearby Church Creek drainage area.
Drainage and flooding mitigation are key aspects of the project, as is building a bike and pedestrian trail.
The county expects to have permits in hand in the second quarter of this year and will advertise for construction in the third quarter.
Some residents who didn’t want to go on camera wondered when work will start, noting they hadn’t heard updates on what was behind the delays. One neighbor doubted whether widening the road would solve congestion issues given the amount of development underway and planned in West Ashley, especially at the western end of the road.
Johns Island resident Dawn Brannan drives on Glenn McConnell Parkway every couple of weeks. She said congestion forces her to leave extra time to get where she’s going – usually Chick-fil-A – during her semi-regular drives in the area.
While the delays are disappointing, she said in the end, less congestion would allow her to make more frequent trips to the restaurant.
“I probably won’t have to leave so early just to take these guys to the pediatrician either,” she said while holding her young daughter.
