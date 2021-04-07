WPD asks for public’s help in locating woman wanted on forgery charges in Kentucky

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is facing more than 50 fraud charges in Kentucky.
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, 52-year-old Rhonda Jean Clemmons was last seen on April 2.
“Please (be on the lockout) for Rhonda Jean Clemmons, 52, who was last seen leaving the area of St. Johns Ct. around noon on April 2. She was driving a silver-grey Toyota RAV4 with Kentucky plates,” the post states. “Anyone with information should contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.”
A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Clemmons is facing multiple charges out of Kentucky.
She is the former director of Edmonson County Tourism.
