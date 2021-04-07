18-year-old woman among two killed in Florence County shooting, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The victims of a deadly double shooting in Florence County have been identified.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Malik Askins, 24, of Timmonsville, and Lydia Thompson, 18, of Florence, died in the incident.
Autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, von Lutcken added.
Deputies said the two victims were killed after shots were fired into a vehicle Tuesday in the area of West Palmetto Street and Alligator Road.
The incident remains under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.