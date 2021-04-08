Charleston student who put school on hold to care for ailing mom receives $25K scholarship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area student who had to fight to catch up with his studies after temporarily leaving school to care for his mother received a big scholarship from Chick-fil-A.
Zachary Redick was one of 12 students to receive a $25,000 scholarship from the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships program.
Reddick learned of the award when he and the 11 other scholarship participants were invited to take place in what they were told would be a “virtual retreat.” At that online videoconference, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy surprised them with news of the scholarship which they can use at the college of their choice.
Redick, who worked at the James Island Chick-fil-A location since high school, had to shift his plans and left school to take care of his mother at home until she passed away last April. Chick-fil-A spokesperson Julie Hong said he then prioritized his education, taking classes online to catch up on his studies.
He is now pursuing a degree in business management at Coastal Carolina University and plans to use the scholarship to help complete his education and start a career in business.
A total of 447 Chick-fil-A team members across the state received varying scholarship amounts totaling $1.1 million, Hong said.
The company awarded more than $19 million in scholarships to nearly 7,500 Chick-fil-A restaurant members in the U.S. and Canada. The sale of the company’s bottled sauce sales funded nearly 400 additional scholarships.
