Construction begins on Railroad Avenue Extension in Hanahan

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County government officials said construction started on the Railroad Avenue Extension in Hanahan on Wednesday morning.
The project, which is managed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, will extend Railroad Avenue from Mabeline Road to Eagle Landing Boulevard.
According to the county, the project includes a two-lane roadway constructed along the eastern side of the existing CSX rail line with a sidewalk along one side of the road.
“The project will provide a safer connection between North and South Hanahan,” county officials said. “Motorists will no longer have to enter Rivers Avenue and cross the railroad twice, and first responder vehicles will also have a better and safer access to those communities, overall improving emergency response times.”
Railroad Avenue has faced a series of delays over the course of a few decades.
Kiewit Infrastructure South was awarded the construction contract in January and the project is scheduled to take 18 months to complete.
“They are working on both the North and South ends of the project, working toward the middle,” county officials said.
