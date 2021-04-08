FIRST ALERT: Disabled vehicle blocks Long Point Rd. in Mt. Pleasant

By Patrick Phillips | April 8, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 7:35 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police said a portion of Long Point Road was temporarily blocked because of a disabled vehicle.

Police say the road between Whipple Road and Snowden Road was shut down as of 7:10 a.m., and asked drivers to find an alternate route.

This followed a crash involving injuries on Long Point Road near Whipple Road reported at approximately 6:15 a.m.

The shutdown was affecting traffic near Seacoast Church’s Mount Pleasant campus.

It was not clear how long the road was expected to remain blocked.

