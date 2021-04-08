Four of the top Eight seeds fall on Wednesday at Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The midweek point at the Volvo Car Open saw four of the top eight seeds in the tournament get knocked out along with both of the Lowcountry natives who were in the field.
The biggest upset of the day came when 2nd seeded Sofia Kenin was eliminated with a 3-set loss to American Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The only two former VCO champs remaining in the field faced off in the marquee match up of the evening as Sloane Stephens upset the 8th seed and defending champion Madison Keys in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
5th ranked Belinda Bencic also lost early in the afternoon to Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-6, 6-1 while 7th seed Elise Mertens was defeated by Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-3.
Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers made a furious comeback Wednesday night, eliminating 13th seeded Amanda Anisimova 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. Charleston’s Emma Navarro was also knocked out 6-4, 6-4 to 15th seed Veronika Kudermetova.
The tournament’s top seed Ashleigh Barty was able to avoid the upsets with a straight sets win over Misaki Doi, 6-2 and 6-1.
American Coco Gauff also advanced in a 3-set win over Liudmilla Samsonova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
