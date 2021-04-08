Johns Island family terrorized by 2018 assault, kidnapping settles lawsuit with law enforcement agencies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Todd family has settled a lawsuit filed against several law enforcement agencies over the 2018 assault and kidnapping at their Johns Island house.
Thomas Evans is serving four life sentences for the crime spree that included assaulting Brittany Todd and kidnapping her then-four-year-old daughter. He was also sentenced on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, burglary, and attempted murder.
The Todd family filed a lawsuit against the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Corrections, and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. The lawsuit claimed negligence and argued that the law enforcement agencies should have done more to stop Evans before the crimes. Evans had recently been released from prison on an armed robbery charge prior to beating Todd and kidnapping her daughter.
Todd sought a judgment from each department for actual damages. Her claims included more than $377,000 in medical bills for herself and more than $7,000 in medical bills for her daughter.
Evans attacked Todd on Feb. 13, 2018, as she returned home with three of her children after dropping off two of her children at school. Evans attacked her from behind with a knife, pushed her into the home and tackled her to the ground before physically assaulting her and causing significant injuries that included facial fractures and brain bleeding. Evans then kidnapped her daughter. Investigators began a massive search for the missing child, which ended the next day when she was found safe in Alabama and Evans was arrested in Mississippi after a short chase.
