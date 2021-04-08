Johns Island family terrorized by 2018 assault, kidnapping settles lawsuit with law enforcement agencies

Evans attacked Todd on Feb. 13, 2018, as she returned home with three of her children after dropping off two of her children at school. Evans attacked her from behind with a knife, pushed her into the home and tackled her to the ground before physically assaulting her and causing significant injuries that included facial fractures and brain bleeding. Evans then kidnapped her daughter. Investigators began a massive search for the missing child, which ended the next day when she was found safe in Alabama and Evans was arrested in Mississippi after a short chase.