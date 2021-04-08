Lawsuit: Stokes Honda employee let acquaintance drive customer’s car which led to deadly head-on collision

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Stokes Honda claiming that an employee who was supposed to test drive a customer’s car let an acquaintance drive the vehicle which led to a head-on collision that killed the driver and injured two other people in another vehicle.
Lawyers representing Mark Fields and Lori Fields filed the suit against Stokes Honda, an unnamed employee at the business, and a representative of the driver identified as Clay Booth who died in the 2020 crash in Berkeley County.
According to the suit, the Fields were in a Jeep when a Nissan driven by Booth crossed the center line and struck the Jeep. Investigators with the Highway Patrol reported that Booth died in the crash, and a passenger in the Nissan as well as the Fields suffered injuries.
On Aug. 27, 2020, a man dropped his Nissan car at Stokes Honda to have worked performed on it. According to the Fields’ lawyers, the employee took the vehicle to his home to test drive it then allowed Booth permission to drive the Nissan.
The Fields were in a Jeep traveling northbound in Berkeley County while Booth was traveling southbound when the crash happened.
Lawyers said Booth was driving in a reckless manner when he crossed the center line and struck the Fields’ Jeep.
