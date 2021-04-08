Mount Pleasant mayor tests negative after possible COVID-19 exposure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Thursday morning he has tested negative for COVID-19 after spending days in quarantine.
Haynie said he had been following protocols for town staff after he was notified through contact tracing of an exposure with someone who was confirmed to test positive.
“I am thankful to report that my COVID test result is negative,” Haynie said on Twitter.
Haynie did not identify the person who has COVID, but said, “Thankfully, that person is doing well.”
