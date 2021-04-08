SC AG Wilson leads 14-state letter opposing union bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General is leading a 14-state coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to U.S. Senate leaders opposing a pro-union bill, according to a release.
The release states that the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 or PRO Act, would negate right-to-work laws and require workers to pay union dues in order to keep their jobs.
“A majority of states have laws that protect someone’s right to work without being forced to join a labor union,” Attorney General Wilson said. “This bill would negate those laws and make it much easier to force employees to join unions and pay dues in order to keep their jobs. Coercion to join a labor union is reprehensible and should not be tolerated in any way, shape, or form.”
In the letter, the attorneys general say that unions have long fought right-to-work laws and cite Supreme Court cases where the court has ruled against union claims that right-to-work laws were unconstitutional.
Attorney General Wilson said the PRO Act seeks to undermine right-to-work laws in 27 states saying one section condones union contracts that would force employees to pay union fees “as a condition of employment.”
The attorneys general say in the letter that they are responsible for upholding the laws in their states, including laws that guard the freedom of employees to keep their jobs regardless of whether they pay union dues.
“Accordingly, we respectfully urge Congress not to enact the PRO Act, particularly those provisions negating the right-to-work laws,” the letter states.
The attorneys general sent the letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Patty Murray, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Ranking Member Richard Burr.
In addition to Wilson, the attorneys general for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia all signed onto the letter.
The full letter can be read here.
