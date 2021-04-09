Barty outlasts Rogers, Kvitova upset at Volvo Car Open on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A night after Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers survived a wild 3-set match to advance to the 3rd round at the Volvo Car Open, she gave the world’s top ranked player all she could handle on Thursday night.
But in the end, Ashleigh Barty survived the threat and advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament with a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win over Rogers.
The loss eliminates Rogers from her home town tournament, but her showing was good enough to move her up the WTA rankings to her career high of 46 next week.
Barty advances to face Paula Badosa in the quarters on Friday. Badosa beat American Catherine McNally 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.
Sloane Stephens, the only former VCO champion still in the field, also advanced with a straight sets win over Ajla Tomljanovich, 6-3, 6-4. Stephens will face 15th seed Veronika Kudermetova on Friday.
3rd seed Petra Kvitova was the latest high ranking player to fall victim to an upset on Thursday falling in straight sets to Danka Kovinic, 6-4, 6-1. Kovinic will face 11th seed Yulia Putintseva on Friday who advanced after 6th seed Garbine Muguruza had to pull out with an injury.
The final quarterfinal match will feature American Coco Gauff who advanced with a 6-2, 7-6 victory over Lauren Davis. Gauff will match up with 12th seed Ons Jabeur who beat Alize Cornet in 3 sets.
Quarterfinal action begins at 1 pm on Friday.
