Deputies investigate shooting that left McClellanville man wounded

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a gunman in a late-night shooting that left one man injured.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 10:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 17 near Highway 45, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
While deputies searched for the crime scene, they were dispatched to a McClellanville home where they found the victim who had been struck in the hand by gunfire, he said.
The victim told deputies he driving on Highway 45 near Highway 17 when the driver of a red Nissan truck shot at him multiple times with a handgun.
“At least one bullet struck the victim’s hand and multiple bullets damaged the vehicle he was driving,” Antonio said.
The victim left the area to be treated by EMS for a non-life-threatening injury.
Deputies say the gunman left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
