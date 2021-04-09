2 facing charges after Johns Island attempted shooting, chase

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing charges after leading deputies on a chase Thursday night.
Tyler Legare, 23, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.
Anthony Charles Louis Gethers, 21, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a drug charge, records state.
Deputies responded shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to a reported weapons incident in the 3500 block of River Road, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The victim told deputies the occupants of a black Dodge Charger fired at him while he was driving on River Road. The victim drove northbound on River Road and turned onto Maybank Highway when deputies located him, with a black Charger following his vehicle, Antonio said.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and Antonio said the two suspects, later identified as Legare and Gethers, led them on a chase until the vehicle stopped at the dead end of Stefan Drive.
Antonio said deputies found a .40 caliber handgun and multiple .40 caliber spent shell casings inside the vehicle.
Deputies say the shots damaged the victim’s vehicle windows and driver’s side headrest.
The victim was not struck by a bullet but suffered non-life threatening injuries from shattered glass, Antonio said.
The victim told deputies he was not familiar with the suspects and that they shot at him as he passed their vehicle.
Both Lagare and Gethers were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
