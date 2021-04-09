FIRST ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler, gas leak closes both sides of I-526 in West Ashley

By Patrick Phillips | April 9, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 4:59 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash involving a gasoline leak has blocked both sides of I-526, Charleston Police say.

Westbound lanes of the interstate are closed from Leeds Avenue to Savannah Highway and the eastbound lanes are closed from Savannah Highway to Glenn McConnell Parkway because of the crash, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

As of 4:57 a.m., all lanes on both sides of I-526 in the immediate area remained blocked.

The crash involves an 18-wheeler and another vehicle and police say the 18-wheeler is leaking gasoline.

Charleston Fire, Police and EMS are on the scene, he said.

The crash was initially reported at 1:27 a.m. It is not clear whether the crash involves injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

