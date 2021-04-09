First ship expected to dock at new Hugh Leatherman Terminal Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hugh Leatherman Terminal is set to welcome the first ship to dock there Friday, port officials say.
The first container ship is expected to arrive Friday afternoon, something SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome will mark “a momentous occasion.”
“It gives our entire team and project partners tremendous pride to open the first container terminal in the U.S. since 2009,” he said. “Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal will add 700,000 TEUs of throughput capacity and an additional berth to the Port of Charleston, providing capacity and fluidity at a time it is sorely needed on the East Coast amid global shipping disruptions.”
A TEU is a 20-foot equivalent unit, a measure of cargo capacity.
Over the past few months, port officials have been preparing for the first container ship’s arrival.
The final pieces of critical equipment for the terminal, large rubber-tired gantry cranes, arrived from China in February. Larger ships will use the terminal since it will have the largest cranes available.
The terminal has a total of 25 RTGs to help unload cargo from ships.
