Lowcountry man sticks with same lottery numbers, wins $200K prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A ticket purchased at a North Charleston store man $200,000 richer, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say.
The man learned of his win while watching the NCAA basketball tournament, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paused the game and hit rewind to take a closer look at the lottery results displayed at the bottom of the screen.
The winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for the March 21 drawing were 6, 10, 11, 24 and 29 with a Power Up of 2.
The numbers, the man said, were family birthdates he said he had played for two years.
“I almost gave up playing them,” he told lottery officials. A few weeks before the win, he said he considered trying something else.
But he now says he’ll continue playing those lucky numbers.
The winning ticket was purchased at the A Plus on Buckwalter Parkway in North Charleston.
The top prize was doubled because the “2” was drawn for the “Power Up” number. The store that sold the ticket will receive a $2,000 commission.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399, Armstrong said.
