Martin set to receive 2-year extension pending full approval from Board of Trustees.

If UofSC dismisses Martin without cause from today through March 31st, 2023, the school owes Martin a buyout equal to a pro-rated portion of his compensation up to that date. However, an additional clause stipulates that if Martin’s terminated after April 1st, 2022, the buyout shall not exceed a total of $3,000,000. Regardless of the termination date, the University will not be required to pay Martin a buyout for the proposed additional two years to the existing contract.