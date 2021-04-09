Nonprofit builds playset for Lowcountry child fighting cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The sounds of construction filled the air on Friday morning as volunteers built a playset for a deserving little boy.
“His name is Christopher and he’s battling pediatric cancer,” Director of Development for the Roc Solid Foundation Kara Bonvillian said.
Christopher Craig is about eleven months old.
“At the end of January we found out he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, so he started chemo almost immediately and we just finished week nine of his treatment,” his father Jason Craig said.
His family got connected with the Roc Solid Foundation through their social worker at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. The organization builds playsets for children fighting cancer around the country.
“Every single child deserves to play, and unfortunately, when a child is diagnosed with cancer the first thing that’s stripped away from them is their childhood,” Bonvillian said. “A backyard escape where Christopher can come and do what kids do best, which is play, that means so much to not just him but his whole family.”
The foundation partnered with local construction company Ravenel Legare Construction to put the playset together.
“Being able to have some small part in putting a smile back on their face means a lot to us,” Managing Partner Robert Legare said.
Jason said the diagnosis and treatment has been tough for Christopher.
“But he really is just a rockstar with going through the treatments,” he added. Christopher is about to turn one year old and still has about a year left of chemotherapy and radiation. Jason is excited for his son, and his other children, to have this place to play and just be kids.
“It’s absolutely incredible...it’s hard to put it into words really, what it means,” he added.
The Roc Solid Foundation also provides Ready Bags to families after a diagnosis.
