Officials advising caution for recreational activities at Goose Creek reservoir due to algae bloom

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Water System are cautioning the public about recreational activities at or near the Goose Creek reservoir due to an algae bloom.
On Friday afternoon, CWS officials said their crews along with the Department of Health and Environmental Control identified blue-algae at a high count to constitute a bloom at the reservoir in Hanahan.
According to CWS officials, this type of algae is capable of producing toxins which pose a risk for recreational use and are dangerous for pets if ingested.
“While the presence of toxins has not been confirmed, caution is advised when interacting with the reservoir and the utility and SCDHEC suggest that people and pets avoid it until further notice,” CWS officials said.
DHEC is testing to determine if toxins are present and results will be available next week, officials said in a press release.
“CWS drinking water remains completely safe, as the Goose Creek Reservoir is not used as a drinking water source,” CWS officials said.
The Charleston Water System provided the following additional information.
If SCDHEC detects toxins, information will be posted to the Harmful Algal Bloom page on their website at https://scdhec.gov/environment/your-water-coast/harmful-algal-blooms. The agency and CWS will also take additional steps to notify the public.
It’s important to heed this caution because you can’t tell if a bloom is harmful just by looking at it. People and pets can get sick when they contact a harmful algal bloom by:
- Swimming, kayaking, fishing, or wading through water.
- Breathing in tiny water droplets or mist that contains algal toxins.
- Drinking water affected by a harmful algal bloom
- Pets licking their fur after swimming.
- Eating seafood (fish or shellfish) affected by a harmful algal bloom.
Not all algae blooms are harmful. They can occur when the temperature increases in a body of water during warmer months, especially when excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus are present. Algae blooms are self-eliminating once excess nutrients within the water are consumed by the algae.
Residents and businesses can help reduce the risk of algae blooms by performing careful application of fertilizers and following all directions on the container. Preventing soil erosion into ditches and creeks that feed water bodies is also critical.
