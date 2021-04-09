One killed in Berkeley County crash involving moped

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a moped died Thursday night after striking a mailbox.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 9 p.m. on United Drive near Charity Church Road.
The driver of a moped that was traveling west on United Drive ran off the road to the right and struck a mailbox, Tidwell said.
The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, he said.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.