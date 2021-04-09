Police arrest man accused of stabbing following argument at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man following an argument at a North Charleston hotel.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 41-year-old Chinar Mitchell on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Mitchell’s arrest stems from an investigation on Thursday night at the Motel 6 on 2551 Ashley Phosphate Rd. where officers responded to a report of a stabbing and the suspect still on scene at the snack room.
Officers said the victim had suffered three stab wounds to his forearm.
A report states that before the stabbing happened the suspect and the victim were engaged in a verbal fight because the suspect was making sexual comments to several women, and was told to leave.
Investigators said the suspect returned and had brought a large kitchen knife, and at that time the victim armed himself with a large walking stick. The police report states during a verbal fight the victim tripped, fell to the ground, and at that point the suspect stabbed him in the right forearm three times.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene and went to the hotel to wait for police officer’s arrival.
