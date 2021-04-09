SC reports more than 600 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 632 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the latest batch of test results released Friday.
Friday’s report also included 392 probable cases, as well as eight confirmed and five probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 470,153 confirmed cases, 90,609 probable cases, 8,144 confirmed deaths and 1,104 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 22,238 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.5%.
To date, the state has performed almost 7 million COVID-19 tests.
