Bullock, Oliveira power Bucs to series-opening win at Campbell

Petit (3-3) went 7.0 strong innings allowing just one run on seven hits, while striking out six. The Rock Hill, S.C. native pitched around runners on base in six of his seven innings and utilized strong defensive performances by Reid Hardwick and Connor Aldrich, while an inning-ending double-play in the bottom of the sixth helped shut down the Camels. Bradyn Kail and Kyle Sandstrom went the final two innings in relief for the Bucs.