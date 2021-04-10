Bullock, Oliveira power Bucs to series-opening win at Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The hits came early and often for Charleston Southern as the Buccaneers utilized a five-RBI day from Andrew Bullock in taking the 10-6 win over Campbell at Jim Perry Stadium on Friday night.
Bullock powered the Bucs (10-11, 10-8 Big South) with a third-inning grand slam and added a RBI groundout in the fifth inning to pace CSU to the conference-opening win in support of another strong outing by right-handed pitcher R.J. Petit.
Petit (3-3) went 7.0 strong innings allowing just one run on seven hits, while striking out six. The Rock Hill, S.C. native pitched around runners on base in six of his seven innings and utilized strong defensive performances by Reid Hardwick and Connor Aldrich, while an inning-ending double-play in the bottom of the sixth helped shut down the Camels. Bradyn Kail and Kyle Sandstrom went the final two innings in relief for the Bucs.
Johnny Oliveira drilled his first home run in the CSU Blue and Gold and added a season-high three runs scored to highlight the Bucs’ offense, while Kyle Sandstrom, Houston Parker, and Brooks Bryan added multi-hit games.
Campbell (14-9, 9-6 Big South) were paced by Zach Neto’s two-run home run in the eighth inning, while four Camels posted multi-hit games in the loss. Collin Wolf added two RBI for the Camels with a late run-scoring single in Campbell’s ninth inning rally.
CU’s Thomas Harrington (2-2) suffered the loss on the mound after surrendering six runs over the first four innings. Ty Cummings and Brendon Wright combined to allow four runs on six hits over the final five innings in the game.
How They Scored
- Charleston Southern jumped on the scoreboard early as Andrew Bullock drilled the bases-loaded, one-out grand slam over the right field fence scoring Dylan Stewart, Kyle Sandstrom, and Johnny Oliveira in the top of the third inning to put the Bucs ahead 4-0.
- Matthew Christian brought in Spencer Packard with a two-out RBI single to centerfield in the bottom of the third to cut into the Bucs 4-1 lead.
- Bullock added his fifth RBI of the game with an RBI grounder in the top of the fifth inning, while Houston Parker chipped in a one-out RBI single scoring Oliveira as the Bucs went up 6-1.
- Oliveira drove in the Bucs’ seventh run of the game as he reached on the fielder’s choice in the sixth inning scoring Brooks Bryan.
- Bryan’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh inning added to the Bucs lead as Parker came around to score in the frame to give CSU the 8-1 lead.
- Oliveira continued the Bucs’ run-scoring ways in the top of the eighth inning as he drilled a 1-1, two-out home run over the left field fence to put CSU ahead 9-1.
- Zach Neto cut into the lead in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run home run scoring Collin Wolf to put the score at 9-3 after eight innings.
- CSU added a late insurance run in the top of the ninth inning thanks to the legs of Tyrell Brewer as the fleet-footed infielder went from first-to-third on a wild pitch, before scoring on another wild offering to put the Bucs ahead 10-3.
- Campbell made it interesting late in the ninth as the Camels pushed across three runs thanks to a Wolf two-run single and a Neto RBI fielder’s choice, before the Bucs recorded the final out in the 10-6 win.
News & Notes
- Charleston Southern picked up the win in the series opener for the third time in the 2021 spring season.
- The Bucs improve to 29-39 all-time against the Camels.
- CSU scored double-digit runs against the Camels for the 10th time in program history.
- The Bucs have won the series opener in Buies Creek in each of their last three road conference series at Campbell (2012, 2017, and 2019).
- R.J. Petit turned in his fourth quality start of the season and fifth game with at least five strikeouts in 2021.
- Kyle Sandstrom posted his sixth multi-hit game of the season.
- Johnny Oliveira connected on his fifth multi-hit game of the season.
- Houston Parker posed his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the season.
- Brooks Bryan recorded the first multi-hit game of his collegiate career.
- Parker continued his team-best 16-game on-base streak in the 2021 season following his 2-for-4 outing at the plate.
- Dylan Stewart extended his on-base streak to eight consecutive games following the Bucs’ win.
- Andrew Bullock and Kyle Sandstrom both extended their hitting streaks to five consecutive games.
Up Next
Charleston Southern and Campbell are back in action tomorrow afternoon with a doubleheader at Jim Perry Stadium. First pitch between the Bucs and the Camels is set for 2 p.m. with both games set to be carried live on ESPN3.