Coroner: Teenager dies after collision in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 16-year-old girl has died following a crash in Hollywood.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says the teenager died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The collision happened at 9:51 p.m. on Thursday on Sugar Hill Road, according to the coroner’s office. O’Neal says the girl was a passenger in the vehicle.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
