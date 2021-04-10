FIRST ALERT: Chance of showers, gusty winds late Saturday afternoon, evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A powerful storm system moving toward South Carolina could produce showers and a possible storm late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
The storm system prompted reports of wind damage in several states, but Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said the storm will weaken significantly before it approaches the Lowcountry.
“But we can’t rule out a isolated shower or storm as it gets closer to us,” Holtzman said.
The timing for possible impacts in the Lowcountry would be between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. he said.
He said those who will be out on the water later on Saturday should prepare for wind gusts of up to about 30 to 35 mph.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.