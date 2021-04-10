Jurusik Makes 40 Saves In Pro Debut, Leads Rays To Comeback Win In Shootout

Defender Zach Malatesta had assists on each of the team’s tallies, which both came in the second period.After a scoreless opening frame where Jurusik was kept busy by a shots-on-goal margin that favored the Nailers 15-6, Wheeling got on the board when former SC defender Jesse Lees scored at 3:39 of the second.The Nailers increased their lead to 2-0 on a goal by Austin Fyten at 6:07 of the middle frame.