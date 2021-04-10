Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home

A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block of Countryaire Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. His wife, who was in the structure with him, was unhurt and helped to safety by a neighbor, authorities say. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)