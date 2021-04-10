5-minute training can help you help someone who may be overdosing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Curbside training being offered Saturday will help people spot signs of an overdose and help someone who may be in a medical emergency.
The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will offer the training at two locations Saturday.
The five-minute sessions are being offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BCADAD Beaufort office at 1905 Duke Street and the BCADAD Bluffton office at 4819 Bluffton Parkway.
Those who arrive will not have to leave their car and no appointment is required. Staff members will be wearing personal protective equipment and will provide Narcan, a medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.
The organization will also give out free “Deterra Bags.” Officials say the bags are the proper way to dispose of expired, unwanted medication.
