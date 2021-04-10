North Charleston Police host baby shower for new moms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is working to provide educational resources for expectant mothers in the Lowcountry.
With the title, “A Baby Changes Everything,” the event includes a baby shower where mothers receive gifts. It’s taking place on Saturday morning.
Organizers say the event includes vendors from around the Lowcountry who will present brief workshops on traveling with a baby, healthy lifestyle choices, postpartum depression and more.
The event is drive-in style to allow for social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event participants will remain in their cars and they’ll be able to review the presentation on screen.
Lowcountry nonprofit I Serve with Joy helped prepare the gifts for the event.
Raffle and door prizes include cribs, diaper bags, strollers and infant sleepers.
Registration has ended for the event.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.