Police: Woman dies in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a woman died after being shot just before noon Saturday.
Police responded at approximately 11:58 a.m. to a reported shooting at a home in the 5000 block of Parana Street. Responding officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Deputy Police Chief Ken Hagge.
Hagge confirmed Saturday afternoon that the victim died of her injuries.
Police say they do not have information available on a suspect in the case.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
