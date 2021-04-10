Police: Several injured after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff | April 9, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 10:16 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people were hurt after a hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach on Friday night, according to police.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers received a call to the area of 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway at around 9:15 p.m.

Vest said two vehicles were involved and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Police then located the vehicle that fled a short distance away from the scene.

No other details were immedialty available.

