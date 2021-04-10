Police: Several injured after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people were hurt after a hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach on Friday night, according to police.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers received a call to the area of 21st Avenue North and Kings Highway at around 9:15 p.m.
Vest said two vehicles were involved and at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Police then located the vehicle that fled a short distance away from the scene.
No other details were immedialty available.
