As Rose wilts, a pursuing pack closes in at The Masters

Rose followed his opening-round 65 with an even-par 72 that let his rivals squeeze most of the air out of what had been a four-shot cushion. On Thursday, he was one of only three golfers to post a round in the 60s. Overcast skies Friday made the greens more receptive and by day’s end, there were more cards turned in with 60-something on them — 18 in all — than you’d see at the VFW hall on Bingo Night.