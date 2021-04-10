South Carolina Drops Series Opener to Missouri

The Gamecocks got out to a 2-0 lead in the second on a Brady Allen RBI single. Jack Mahoney scored on a wild pitch for the game’s second run. Missouri then scored three in the fifth on a three-run double from Garrett Rice. Then in the sixth, a Brandt Belk RBI double and a throwing error that scored a pair gave Missouri a 6-2 lead. The Tigers ended the scoring in the eighth on a double play that scored a run.