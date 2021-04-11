Adams, The Citadel get loose on the ground beating Furman

Kyler Estes blocked Timmy Bleekrode’s punt attempt and recovered the ball in the end zone with 47 seconds left before the end of the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Colby Kintner kicked it high and short prompting a big bounce The Citadel’s Ryland Ayers fielded on the run. The play set up Adams’ first scoring run two plays later for a 13-0 advantage.